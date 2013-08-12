OTC Market Movers - Yappn Corp (OTCBB:YPPN), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO), DoMark International Inc (OTCMKTS:DOMK), LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LFAP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Yappn Corp (OTCBB:YPPN), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO), DoMark International Inc (OTCMKTS:DOMK), LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LFAP)



Yappn Corp (OTCBB:YPPN) ended its day with the gain of +38.10 and closed at the price of $0.145 after opening at $0.1115. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.5M shares, as compared to its average volume of 221,972.00 shares. Yappn Corp., formerly Plesk Corp., is focusing on social media Website that will host multi-language conversations based on different topics, such as interests, brands and activities. Its platform will enable users to meet people from all over the world without any language barriers and to interact with them through online chatting and forums by providing access to topical discussion boards in almost 70 languages.



For How Long YPPN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 298.3 shares, as compared to its average volume of 544,411.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.1635 for the day and its closing price was $0.148 after decline -2.31%. nternational Stem Cell Corporation is a developmental-stage biotechnology company. The Company focused on therapeutic, biomedical and cosmeceutical product. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Lifeline Cell Technology, LLC (Lifeline) develops manufactures and commercializes human cells and the reagents needed to culture and study human cells.



Will ISCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DoMark International Inc (OTCMKTS:DOMK) traded with volume of 557.9 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 307,674.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.082 and closed at $0.0839 by scoring -4.87%. Domark International Inc. (DoMark) is a development-stage company. The Company conducts its business through independent contractors. On June 20, 2012, the Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary, MuscleFoot Inc., for the purpose of distributing, marketing, and acting as sales agent for the patented foot care system, Barefoot Science.



Will DOMK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LFAP) stock traded with total volume of 939.23shares, while the average trading volume remained 692,136.00 shares. LFAP started its trading session with the price of $0.07 and closed at $0.0638 after decline -8.60%. LifeApps Digital Media Inc., formerly Prime Time Travel, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company is a sports travel Company. The Company is engaged in creating and managing trips to destination locations for youth sports teams.



Will LFAP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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