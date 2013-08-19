OTC Market Top Gainers to Watch - Dynamic Energy Alliance Corp (OTCBB:DEAC), Frozen Food Gift Group Inc (OTCBB:FROZ), Journal of Radiology Inc (OTCBB:JRRD), Active Health Foods Inc (OTCBB:AHFD), Liberty Gold Corp (OTCBB:LBGO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dynamic Energy Alliance Corp (OTCBB:DEAC), Frozen Food Gift Group Inc (OTCBB:FROZ), Journal of Radiology Inc (OTCBB:JRRD), Active Health Foods Inc (OTCBB:AHFD), Liberty Gold Corp (OTCBB:LBGO)



Dynamic Energy Alliance Corp (OTCBB:DEAC) increased 293.94% and closed at $0.0390 on a traded volume of 279,560.00 shares, in comparison to 47,415.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -40%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and its total outstanding shares are 82.51 million. Dynamic Energy Alliance Corporation (DEAC), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dynamic Energy Development Corporation (DEDC), the Company has a business plan to develop, commercialize, and sell technologies in the recoverable energy sector.



What was the Moving Force behind DEAC On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on DEAC



Frozen Food Gift Group Inc (OTCBB:FROZ) soared 200.00% and closed at $0.0015 on a traded volume of 2.95 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.21 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -78.57%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.0008 and $0.0022. Frozen Food Gift Group, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company focuses to sell ice cream and related frozen products on the Internet. The Company is doing business as Sendascoop.com. During the year September 30, 2012, the Company had no assets or revenue generating operations. In February 2013, the Company purchased Miami Ice Machine.



For How Long FROZ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Journal of Radiology Inc (OTCBB:JRRD) jumped up 100.00% and closed at $0.0002. So far in three months, the stock is down -66.67%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0001 and $0.20 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0002. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0002, with the overall traded volume of 6.22 million shares. Journal of Radiology, Inc. does not have significant operations. It involves in a search for a strategic partner to assist in the development of the journal, or for a merger or acquisition partner with the resources to take the company in a new direction. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.



For How Long JRRD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Active Health Foods Inc (OTCBB:AHFD) after opening its shares at the price of $0.0001, jumped up100.00% to close at $0.0002 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 22.85million shares, in comparison to 11.46 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0001 and $0.0053 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0002. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0001. Active Health Foods, Inc. (AHF) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in providing organic energy bars under the brand name Active X. Active X bars are organic, moist and flavorful. Active X energy bars come in four flavors.



Will AHFD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Liberty Gold Corp (OTCBB:LBGO) soared 98.12% and closed at $0.0634 on a traded volume of 40,598.00 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7,324.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 5.67%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.04 and $0.06. Liberty Gold Corp., is an exploration-stage company. The Company operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company in the United States. The Company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its project portfolio includes the Domestic Portfolio mining operations claim block covering approximately.



For How Long LBGO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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