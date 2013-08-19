OTC Market Top Losers on Trader's Watch List - Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp (OTCBB:MFTH), Monarchy Resources Inc (OTCBB:MONK), New America Energy Corp (OTCBB:NECA), TechPrecision Corp (OTCBB:TPCSE), GeneThera, Inc. (OTCBB:GTHR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp (OTCBB:MFTH), Monarchy Resources Inc (OTCBB:MONK), New America Energy Corp (OTCBB:NECA), TechPrecision Corp (OTCBB:TPCSE), GeneThera, Inc. (OTCBB:GTHR)



Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp (OTCBB:MFTH) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -25.00% and closed at $0.0006 after gaining total volume of 12.87 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0008. So far, the company’s stock is down -64.71% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -80%.Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp (Medisafe 1 Technologies) is a development-stage Company. The Company is a medical assembly, which prevents unauthorized administration of a drug or medicinal substance by hypodermic needle.



Has MFTH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Monarchy Resources Inc (OTCBB:MONK) reported the decline of -50.03% and closed at $ 0.200 with the total traded volume of 209,400.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 0.17. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 6.00 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $0.10 - $1.28, while during last trade its minimum price was $0.10 and it gained its highest price of $0.24. Company's last 5 days shows down turn with a decline of -75.01%. Monarchy Resources, Inc. (Monarchy) is pre-exploration stage company formed to explore mineral properties for gold. Monarchy has purchased a 100% interest in an eight unit claim block named La Carlota Gold Claim (La Carlota) containing 97.3 hectares that is recorded with the Mineral Resources Department of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines.



Has MONK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



New America Energy Corp (OTCBB:NECA) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -41.43% and closed at the price of $0.0041 after opening at $0.005. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 428.7 shares, as compared to its average volume of 21,063.00 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.0036, while it touched its highest price for the day at $0.0054. NECA beta value stands at -0.56 points. New America Energy Corp. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the continental United States. As of June 4, 2013, the Company controlled approximately 5600 acres in the Nevada.



Why Should Investors Buy NECA After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TechPrecision Corp (OTCBB:TPCSE) reported the drop of -37.72%, to close at $0.355, with the overall traded volume of 686,806.00 shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -52.59%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.35 and $1.42 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.55. Its introductory price for the day was $0.55. TechPrecision Corporation (TechPrecision), through its United States and Asian subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. (Ranor) and Wuxi Critical Mechanical Components, Co. Ltd. (WCMC), is a global manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal products, components and systems.



Will TPCSE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GeneThera, Inc. (OTCBB:GTHR) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -28.57% and closed at the price of $0.0500 after opening at $0.05. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 500.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 10,528.0 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.05, while it touched its highest price for the day at $0.05. NECA beta value stands at -4.53 points. GeneThera, Inc. (GeneThera) is a biotechnology company. GeneThera focuses to apply the molecular technologies to eradicate cross over (zoonotic) diseases, such as Johne's disease, Mad Cow disease, Chronic Wasting disease, and Escherichia coli (E.coli).



Why Should Investors Buy GTHR After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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