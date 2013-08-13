OTC Market's Active Runners - BAYPORT INTERNATIONA (OTCMKTS:BAYP), SILVERTON ADVENTURES (OTCMKTS:SVAD), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Neutra Corp (OTCMKTS:NTRR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BAYPORT INTERNATIONA (OTCMKTS:BAYP), SILVERTON ADVENTURES (OTCMKTS:SVAD), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Neutra Corp (OTCMKTS:NTRR)



BAYPORT INTERNATIONA (OTCMKTS:BAYP) closed at the price of $0.0006 after opening at $0.0006. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 29.92 shares, as compared to its average volume of 23.90M shares. Bayport International Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the acquisition and exploitation of mining properties in Utah. It primarily focuses on precious metals, rare earth, and other metals.



For How Long BAYP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SILVERTON ADVENTURES (OTCMKTS:SVAD) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 41.43M shares, as compared to its average volume of 25.99M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.0012for the day and its closing price was $0.0007 after declining -36.36% for the day. Silverton Adventures, Inc. operates as a marketing, production, and distribution company providing printing and mailing services to small and large businesses in the United States.



Will SVAD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) traded with volume of 32,504.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 96,176.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $18.56 and closed at $18.78 after gain +2.18%. AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



For How Long AAGIY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Neutra Corp (OTCMKTS:NTRR) stock traded with total volume of 123,994.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 93,380.00 shares. NTRR started its trading session with the price of $0.50 and closed at $0.440 after gain +15.79%.

Neutra Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company’s business and registered office is located in Sarasota, Florida. The Company’s intended private label products consists of aging, cognitive support,



For How Long NTRR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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