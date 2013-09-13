OTC Market's Active Runners - BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY).



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) trade complete the day at $19.01. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 250,359. After opening at $19.03, the stock hit as high as $19.17. However, it traded between $15.57 and $21.88 over the last twelve months.



BG Group plc operates as an integrated natural gas company worldwide. The company?s Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, production, liquefaction, and marketing of hydrocarbons with a focus on natural gas. This segment has proved and probable reserves of 7 189 million barrels of oil equivalent.



Can Investors Bet on BRGYY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) closed yesterday at $15.01, a +0.71% increase. Around 182,630 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 350,945 shares. The company is now valued at around $43.97 billion.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette,



For How Long DANOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY) moved +0.43 percent higher at $28.07 and traded between $27.95 and $28.26 after opening the day at $27.95. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.96%, which stands at 0.61% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 25.99%.



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems.



For How Long BAESY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) shares fall, losing -0.48 percent to close at $15.03. The stock is up around 8.76% this year and 21.22% for the last 12 months. Around 181,474 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 202,736 shares.



Allianz SE primarily provides property and casualty, and life/health insurance products to private and corporate customers worldwide. Its Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense,



Will AZSEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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