OTC Market's Active Runners - BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG), diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS), Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG), diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS), Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)



BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF) volume of 174,268 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 286,309 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.11 - $157.50 and the day range was $0.84 - $0.97.The stock opened the session at $0.95, remained amid the day range of $0.84 - $0.97, and closed the session at $0.930. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.59% in previous trading session. Bluforest Inc., a carbon offsets marketing and renewable energy company, is engaged in the sale of verified emission reduction and reduced emissions from deforestation and degradation carbon offsets through restoration projects that protect rain forests.



Has BLUF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) ended lower -1.27% and complete the day at $3.12. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.05 million. After opening at $3.15, the stock hit as high as $3.15. However, it traded between $2.06 and $3.46 over the last twelve months. Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services that connect individuals through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company offers voice and messaging services through session initiation protocol based voice over Internet protocol network.



Has VG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS) volume of the stock was 141,507 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 525,716 shares. The stock boosted +8.21% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $1.45. The stock traded 141,507 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 525,716 shares. diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease.



Will DDXS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) moved -2.19 percent higher at $58.56 and traded between $58.34 and $59.95 after opening the day at $59.95. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.91%, which stands at -0.95% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -5.38%. Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions worldwide. The company offers data warehousing solutions that include software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.



Why Should Investors Buy TDC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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