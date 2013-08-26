OTC Market's Active Runners - Denso Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DNZOY), ARC RESOURCES LTD. (OTCMKTS:AETUF), MRI Interventions Inc (OTCBB:MRIC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Denso Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DNZOY), Denso Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DNZOY), ARC RESOURCES LTD. (OTCMKTS:AETUF), MRI Interventions Inc (OTCBB:MRIC)



Denso Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) gained volume of 18,784 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 42,481 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.45 - $23.60 and the day range was $23.45 - $23.60.The stock opened the session at $23.47, remained amid the day range of $23.45 - $23.60, and closed the session at $23.56. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.81% in previous trading session.



For How Long DNZOY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ARC RESOURCES LTD. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) volume of the stock was 13,317 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 48,522 shares. The stock boosted +0.04% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $24.36. The stock traded 13,317 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 48,522 shares. ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. Its properties are located in Northeast British Columbia, Northwest Alberta, Northern Alberta, Pembina, Redwater, South Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan.



Will AETUF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MRI Interventions Inc (OTCBB:MRIC) traded with volume of 170,075 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 7 135,017 shares. The stock decreased -2.11% and finished the trading at $1.39. The market capitalization of the stock remained 81.06 million. MRI Interventions, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance primarily in the United States.



Will MRIC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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