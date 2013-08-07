OTC Market's Active Runners - Dyadic International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DYAI), Dragon Capital Group Corp.(OTCMKTS:DRGV), Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dyadic International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DYAI), Dragon Capital Group Corp.(OTCMKTS:DRGV), Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY)



Dyadic International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DYAI) ended higher +5.41% and complete the day at $1.95. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 169,834. After opening at $1.95, the stock hit as high as $1.97. However, it traded between $0.90 and $2.25 over the last twelve months.



Dyadic International, Inc. (Dyadic) is a holding company. The Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company has operations at the United States and the Netherlands.



Dragon Capital Group Corp.(OTCMKTS:DRGV) closed yesterday at $0.0025. Around 23.57 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.42 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 906,839.



Dragon Capital Group, Corp. (Dragon Capital) is a holding company of technology enterprises operating in China. Dragon Capital and its subsidiaries invest in, develop and integrate a range of software applications, including: network software, gas pipeline risk assessment system, e-business software development, financial and enterprise information management systems, computerized automation control applications for commercial and residential buildings, commercial Third-Generation (3G) wireless applications and mobile business solutions



Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY) moved -1.21 percent lower at $24.46 and traded between $24.08 and $24.73 after opening the day at $24.68. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.36%, which stands at -1.85% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -15.22%.



Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil. It provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, as well as related services, such as signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sales equipment; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY) shares rose, gaining +0.93 percent to close at $47.94. The stock is up around 46.84% this year and 59.38% for the last 12 months. Around 54,479shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 115,303shares.



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally



