OTC Market's Active Runners - Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Abby Inc(OTCMKTS:ABBY), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Abby Inc(OTCMKTS:ABBY), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF).



Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) ended lower -0.67% and complete the day at $7.89. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 434,893. After opening at $7.84, the stock hit as high as $7.95. However, it traded between $6.44 and $11.20 over the last twelve months.



Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation.



Has OGZPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) closed yesterday at $24.09, a +1.74% increase. Around 125,515 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 126,321shares. The company is now valued at around $57.14 billion.



Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



For How Long AXAHY Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Abby Inc (OTCMKTS:ABBY) moved +25.37 percent higher at $0.0840 and traded between $0.06 and $0.08 after opening the day at $0.08. Its performance over the last five days remained 20%, which stands at 6.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 40%.



Abby, Inc. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is in the business of natural gas exploration. On September 17, 2010, the Company acquired the Westrose property gas concession option from Mitchel Vestco Inc. The Westrose property is located in Alberta, Canada.



For How Long ABBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CANADIAN OIL SANDS (OTCMKTS:COSWF) shares rose, gaining +1.39 percent to close at $20.38. The stock is up around 0.2% this year and -8.16% for the last 12 months. Around 137,430 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 79,796 shares.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012, the company had proved plus probable reserves of 4.6 billion barrels of synthetic crude oil.



Why Should Investors Buy COSWF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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