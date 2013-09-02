OTC Market's Active Runners - Global Green Inc (OTCBB:GOGC), Bullfrog Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:BFGC), Graystone Company Inc(OTCMKTS:GYST), El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc. (OTCBB:ECPN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Global Green Inc (OTCBB:GOGC), Bullfrog Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:BFGC), Graystone Company Inc(OTCMKTS:GYST), El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc. (OTCBB:ECPN)



Global Green Inc (OTCBB:GOGC) was a volume gainer of 1.01 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 28,211.00 shares. The stock opened the session at $0.03 and finished at the end of the day at $0.0080 and the stock plunged -60.00%.The market capitalization of the stock remained 5.97 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -82.22%. Global Green, Inc., a development stage company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Green International, Inc., owns rights to manufacture, distribute, market, and sell a Salmonella and Antigen vaccine for poultry industry.



Has GOGC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



In the preceding trading session, Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC) exchanged 231,640.00 shares and the average volume remained 193,604.00 shares. The stock closed the session at $0.310 with the gain of +3.33%. Tracking three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at of +6.9% and -13.89%, respectively. Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver ores, as well as zinc, lead, and copper ores.



Will BFGC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Graystone Company Inc(OTCMKTS:GYST) decreased -50.00% and its closing price was $0.0001. The volume of the stock was 46.18 million shares and the average volume remained 60.93 million shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $0.0001 - $0.0002. The market capitalization of the stock remained 214,582.00. The Graystone Company, Inc., a mining and exploration company, engages in acquiring and developing gold and other mineral properties. The company is involved in acquiring and mining gold, silver, precious metal and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 2,300 hectares of properties.



Will GYST Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc. (OTCBB:ECPN) exchanged 252,547.00 shares in the previous trading session, and its average trading remained 326,937.00 shares. ECPN advanced +18.06% and it closed the trading at $0.127. The market capitalization of the stock remained 33.03 million. YTD trend of the stock was negative -0.25%.El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious metals and other minerals in Scottsdale, Arizona. It primarily holds interest in the El Capitan gold-silver property located near Capitan, New Mexico.



For How Long ECPN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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