OTC Market's Active Runners - IntelGenx Technologies Corp.(OTCMKTS:IGXT), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.(OTCMKTS:IGXT), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF).



IntelGenx Technologies Corp.(OTCMKTS:IGXT) ended lower -6.64% and complete the day at $0.520. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 921,419. After opening at $0.56 the stock hit as high as $0.56. However, it traded between $0.45 and $0.75 over the last twelve months.



IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IntelGenx) is a drug delivery company focusing on the development of orally administered drug delivery products based on its oral drug delivery technologies.



Has IGXT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI) closed yesterday at $0.0720, a +1.41% increase. Around 3.80 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.44 million shares. The company is now valued at around $18.52million.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally.



For How Long EWSI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) moved +0.12 percent lower at $19.30 and traded between $19.27 and $19.45 after opening the day at $19.34. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.32%, which stands at -2.25% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -5.14%.



For How Long COSWF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF) shares rose, gaining +1.23 percent to close at $5.34. The stock is down around -33.44% this year and -44.84% for the last 12 months. Around 62,659 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 54,653 shares.



Osisko Mining Corporation engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining gold properties in the Americas. The company principally owns and operates the Canadian Malartic gold mine located near Malartic in Québec; Hammond Reef gold project located near



Why Should Investors Buy OSKFF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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