OTC Market's Active Runners - JBI Inc(OTCMKTS:JBII), GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF), ALSTOM UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Generex Biotechnology Corporation(OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JBI Inc(OTCMKTS:JBII), GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF), ALSTOM UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Generex Biotechnology Corporation(OTCMKTS:GNBT)



JBI Inc(OTCMKTS:JBII) ended higher +15.38% and complete the day at $0.450. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 354,843. After opening at $0.40, the stock hit as high as $0.48. However, it traded between $0.29 and $1.49 over the last twelve months.

JBI, Inc. (JBI) is a North American fuel company that transforms unsorted, unwashed waste plastic into ultra-clean, ultra-low sulphur fuel without the need for refinement. The Company’s Plastic2Oil (P2O) is a process designed to provide immediate economic benefit for industry, communities and government organizations with waste plastic recycling challenges



For How Long JBII will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF) closed yesterday at $1.38, a -2.48% decrease. Around 88,833 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 98,554 shares. The company is now valued at around $139.13 million.

Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd., a development stage company, engages in acquiring and maintaining gold and silver mining properties for exploration, future development, and production. It holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project, located to the south of Mojave in Kern County in southern California. Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.



Has GQMNF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ALSTOM UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ALSMY) moved +2.03 percent higher at $3.52 and traded between $3.48 and $3.55 after opening the day at $3.54. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.39%, which stands at 11.39% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -11.78%.

Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets.



For How Long ALSMY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Generex Biotechnology Corporation(OTCMKTS:GNBT) trade close at $0.0370. The stock is up around 48% this year and -54.88% for the last 12 months. Around 2.39 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.54 million shares.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation is a Canada-based Company, which develops drug delivery systems and technologies for the treatment of diabetes. The Company has developed a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of drugs into the human body through the oral cavity. Its buccal insulin spray product, Generex Oral-lyn is in Phase III clinical trials at several sites around the world.



Can GNBT Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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