OTC Market's Active Runners - Neah Power Systems Inc(OTCBB:NPWZ), Blue Calypso Inc(OTCBB:BCYPE), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE(OTCMKTS:OTHM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Neah Power Systems Inc(OTCBB:NPWZ), Blue Calypso Inc(OTCBB:BCYPE), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE(OTCMKTS:OTHM).



Neah Power Systems Inc(OTCBB:NPWZ) ended lower -29.31% and complete the day at $0.0041. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 54.77 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01.



Neah Power Systems, Inc. is a United States-based Company, which develops power solutions for portable electronic devices including notebook PCs, military radios and other power-hungry computer, entertainment, and communications products.



Has NPWZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Blue Calypso Inc(OTCBB:BCYPE) closed yesterday at $0.165, a +3.13% increase. Around 5.88 million shares were traded.



Blue Calypso Inc. delivers a patented mobile social marketing and advertising platform that enables brands to leverage customer relationships to encourage brand loyalty and increase spending.



For How Long BCYPE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE(OTCMKTS:OTHM) moved +15.38 percent higher at $0.0015 and traded between $0.0013 and $0.0024 after opening the day at $0.0018. Its performance over the last five days remained 7.14%, which stands at 7.14% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -25%.



Oriens Travel and Hotel Management Corp. engages in the operation of hotels and resorts primarily in the United States and Central America. The company operates its hotels and resorts under the Hotel PURE brand. It also operates.



For How Long OTHM Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF) shares rose, gaining +5.41 percent to close at $0.220. The stock is up around 22.91% this year and 3.29% for the last 12 months. Around 1.98 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 691,088 shares.



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy EFRFF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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