OTC Market's Active Runners - North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY), Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp(OTCBB:UBIQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY), Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp(OTCBB:UBIQ).



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) ended higher +0.89% and complete the day at $1.13. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 214,440. After opening at $1.12, the stock hit as high as $1.18. However, it traded between $0.25 and $1.67 over the last twelve months.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California



For How Long NAMG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI) closed yesterday at $0.0738, a +16.22% increase. Around 3.84 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.83 million shares. The company is now valued at around $18.98 million.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally.



For How Long EWSI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY) moved -2.20 percent lower at $87.60 and traded between $87.59 and $88.19 after opening the day at $87.98. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.55%, which stands at -0.74% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -7.79%.



BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company?s Chemicals segment provides basic chemicals, glues, and electronic chemicals for the semiconductor and solar cell industries; solvents and plasticizers; and starting materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and pharmaceuticals



Why Should Investors Buy BASFY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp(OTCBB:UBIQ) shares fall, losing -17.60 percent to close at $8.24. The stock is up around 3% this year and 3% for the last 12 months. Around 59,753 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 16,802 shares.



Ubiquity Broadcasting Corporation, a multimedia company, focuses on the intersection of cloud-based cross platform applications synchronized across all screens for enhancing the digital lifestyle. The company is based in Irvine, California



Will UBIQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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