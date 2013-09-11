OTC Market's Active Runners - Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX), Bioflamex Corp(OTCMKTS:BFLX), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX), Bioflamex Corp(OTCMKTS:BFLX), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY).



Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX) ended higher +3.33% and complete the day at $7.45. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 137,803. After opening at $7.21, the stock hit as high as $7.50. However, it traded between $2.75 and $10.33 over the last twelve months.



Octagon 88 Resources, Inc., a natural resource exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas assets in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Englberg, Switzerland.



For How Long OCTX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Bioflamex Corp(OTCMKTS:BFLX) closed yesterday at $0.0007, a -41.67% decrease. Around 125.38 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 3.54 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 4,293.



Bioflamex Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets eco-friendly fire fighting and prevention solutions for professional, industrial, commercial, business-to-business, and business-to-consumer markets in the United States and internationally.



Has BFLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) moved -3.25 percent lower at $0.122 and traded between $0.12 and $0.13 after opening the day at $0.13. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.16%, which stands at -15.93% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -41.95%.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives; SmartDNA, a patented security system for stores, warehouses, banks, pharmacies,



Why Should Investors Buy APDN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY) shares fall, losing -2.28 percent to close at $20.56. The stock is up around 7.7% this year and 8.21% for the last 12 months. Around 220,718 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 108,199 shares.



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., together, with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive products and marine equipment primarily in Japan, the People?s Republic of China, North America, and Europe. It offers passenger cars, zero emission vehicles, compacts, sedans, sport vehicles, minivans, wagons, crossovers, small utility vehicles, pickup trucks



Will NSANY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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