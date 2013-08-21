OTC Market's Active Runners - Smartmetric Inc(OTCMKTS:SMME), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Refill Energy, Inc.(OTCMKTS:REFG), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Smartmetric Inc(OTCMKTS:SMME), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Refill Energy, Inc.(OTCMKTS:REFG), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY).



Smartmetric Inc(OTCMKTS:SMME) ended higher +20.63% and complete the day at $0.380. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 680,485. After opening at $0.32, the stock hit as high as $0.43. However, it traded between $0.10 and $0.51 over the last twelve months.

SmartMetric, Inc. (Smartmetric) is a development- stage company engaged in the technology industry. SmartMetric’s main product is a fingerprint sensor activated card with a finger sensor onboard the card and built inside the card a fingerprint reader with a rechargeable battery for portable biometric identification.



For How Long SMME will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) closed yesterday at $1.61, a +0.62% increase. Around 404,015 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.14 million shares. The company is now valued at around $60.36 million.

Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing drugs to improve the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions. Its product candidate, peginesatide, is for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. Peginesatide is a synthetic peptide-based erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA)



For How Long AFFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY) moved -0.75 percent lower at $32.91 and traded between $32.50 and $33.19 after opening the day at $32.65. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.53%, which stands at 10.81% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 12.67%.

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based bank group with four core businesses: Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Investment Solutions and Other Activities. Retail Banking comprises the French retail banking division, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro in Italy, BeLux Retail Banking, Europe-Mediterranean, all BNP Paribas Group retail banking businesses out of Euro Zone: in the United States, in Asia, in the Mediterranean Basin and Africa, in Turkey, Central and Eastern Europe, personal finance and equipment solutions.



Why Should Investors Buy BNPQY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Refill Energy, Inc.(OTCMKTS:REFG) shares rose, gaining +58.61 percent to close at $0.571. The stock is down around -73.07% this year and -71.45% for the last 12 months. Around 622,039 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 32,882 shares.

Refill Energy, Inc. is engaged in producing clean, renewable, non-global warming energy from the conversion of any carbon-based feedstock either solid or liquid, such as municipal solid waste (MSW), coal, sewage, used tires, forestry waste, agriculture waste, animal carcasses and biomass to a combination of electricity, steam, fuels, chemicals and hydrogen



Why Should Investors Buy REFG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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