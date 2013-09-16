OTC Market's Active Runners - SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Spindle Inc(OTCMKTS:SPDL), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Spindle Inc(OTCMKTS:SPDL), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY).



SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF) ended lower -1.08% and complete the day at $2.74. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 80,990. After opening at $2.77, the stock hit as high as $2.77. However, it traded between $2.60 and $4.77 over the last twelve months.



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States.



Has SCPZF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Spindle Inc(OTCMKTS:SPDL) closed yesterday at $0.630, a -0.79% decrease. Around 570,926 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 32,809 shares. The company is now valued at around $15.82 million.



Spindle, Inc. provides a mobile commerce platform for consumers and merchants. The company offers the platform for the secure movement of funds between parties and the requisite conversion tools for brands, merchants, and partners to deliver mobile commerce ecosystem



Has SPDL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY) moved +0.49 percent higher at $2.04 and traded between $2.02 and $2.16 after opening the day at $2.05. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.97%, which stands at -15.35% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 229.03%.



Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of digital media software and solutions principally in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Its solutions and technologies allow the distribution of digital media files through the Internet either in a streaming or digital download format.



For How Long DSNY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares rose, gaining +0.24 percent to close at $61.70. The stock is down around -8.59% this year and -6.15% for the last 12 months. Around 74,750 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 71,759 shares.



Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company?s Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas primarily in the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, South America, northern and western Africa, and South-East Asia. Its Refining, Marketing, and Distribution segment refines, transports, markets, and trades crude oil, natural gas, and refined products.



Why Should Investors Buy LUKOY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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