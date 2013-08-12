OTC Market's Active Runners - THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY)



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK) closed at the price of $0.0009 after opening at $0.001. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 59.6M shares, as compared to its average volume of 120.99M shares. TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine.



Is SEEK a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 59.51shares, as compared to its average volume of 92,945.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $8.21 for the day and its closing price was $8.24 after gain +1.17%. Fiat SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the automobile sector that designs, produces and sells cars for the mass market under the Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep, Abarth, Ferrari and Maserati brands.



Will FIATY Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF) traded with volume of 772.09 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 601,599.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.187 and closed at 0.195 after gain +3.89%. Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States. The company?s principal properties include the White Mesa mill located near Blanding.



Will EFRFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY) stock traded with total volume of 319.15 shares, while the average trading volume remained 72,382.00 shares. AHONY started its trading session with the price of $16.931 and closed at $16.96 after gain 0.59%. Koninklijke Ahold NV is a Netherlands-based retail group. Through its subsidiaries the Company operates supermarkets, wine and liquor stores, convenience stores, online daily needs ordering and delivery platforms, drugstores and pharmacies.



For How Long AHONY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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