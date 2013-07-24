OTC Market's Gainers and Laggards - FREDDIE MAC PFD Z, FANNIE MAE PFD S, Globalstar, Inc., Cellceutix Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX)



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ) gained 0.60%, trading on 439,333 shares to end the trade at $5.00. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.42 and was moved to maximum level of $7.24.The stock changed hands in a range of $4.95 to $5.00, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.19 billion.



For How Long FMCKJ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS) added 0.60% to complete the trading session at $5.00 with a total volume of 343,640 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 1.67 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.46 and above $6.90.It floated in a range of $4.95 to $6.00 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.77.Its market capitalization now moved to about $1.39 billion.



Will FNMAS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT) recorded a fall of -1.09% and was in a range of $0.67-$0.71 before closing at $0.678. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.25 and $0.71 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 2.39 million shares versus an average volume of 1.36 million shares. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other application.



Has GSAT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX) declined -7.37% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $187.28 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 725,721 shares as compared to average trading volume of 223,994 shares. The share price after opening at $2.19 made a high of $2.19 and hovered above $2.01 to end the day at $2.01. Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease.



Has CTIX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/