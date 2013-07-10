OTC Market's Gainers and Laggards - Italk Inc, Northumberland Resources Inc, Affymax, Inc., A.P. Pharma, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Italk Inc (OTCBB:TALK), Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB:APPA)



Italk Inc (OTCBB:TALK) declined -20.56%, trading on 1.65 million shares to end the trade at $0.282. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.26 to $0.36, bringing its market capitalization at about $11.98 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.26 and was moved to maximum level of $2.10. iTalk Inc., a wireless technology value added reseller, provides communications and mobile broadband services worldwide. It utilizes technologies, including Voice-over-IP (VoIP), 3G/4G mobile broadband networks, smartphones, and mobile applications to offer consumers no-contract alternatives to voice, data, and mobile services from various national carriers.



HasTALK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR) declined -19.01% to complete the trading session at $0.490 with a total volume of 955,489 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 756,945 shares. It floated in a range of $0.46 to $0.58. Its market capitalization now moved to about $37.88 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.24 and above $1.81. Northumberland Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in Mason, Thompson, Keyes, and Harrell leases. The company has 33 oil, gas, and SWD wells, with interests in 2,160 acres of leaseholds. Northumberland Resources, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.



Has NHUR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) recorded a fall of -2% and was in a range of $0.98-$1.01 before closing at $0.980. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 491,911 shares versus an average volume of 4.47 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.78 and $27.74 was the best price. Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses. It offers OMONTYS (peginesatide) injection for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients on dialysis.



Why Should Investors Buy AFFY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB:APPA) added 1.11% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $111.25 million. The share price after opening at $0.36 made a high of $0.37 and hovered above $0.35 to end the day at $0.364. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 1.24 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 377,167 shares. A.P. Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceutical products using its proprietary Biochronomer polymer-based drug delivery technology.



What was the Moving Force behind APPA on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/