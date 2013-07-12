OTC Market's Gainers and Laggards - Max Sound Corp, Applied DNA Sciences Inc, Sanborn Resources Ltd, Augme Technologies Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Max Sound Corp (OTCBB:MAXD), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN), Sanborn Resources Ltd (OTCBB:SANB), Augme Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AUGT)



Max Sound Corp (OTCBB:MAXD) gained 12.86% recently, while trading on 1.04 million shares at the price of $0.237. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.17 and was moved to its maximum level of $0.58.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.22 to $0.24, bringing its market capitalization at about $69.90 million. Max Sound Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing and launching audio technology software. Its products primarily enhance various audio files without increasing files size or bandwidth usage.



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) declined -7.01% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.179 with a total volume of 1.44 million shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 2.09 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.02 and above $0.31.It floated in a range of $0.18 to $0.20 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.60.Its market capitalization now moved to about $122.15 million. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN), (Twitter: @APDN), a provider of DNA-based anti-counterfeiting technology, anti-theft and product authentication solutions, announced that its ongoing staff expansion has so far resulted in a 72% increase in scientific, quality, operational and other employees since January of the current year.



Sanborn Resources Ltd (OTCBB:SANB) recently recorded a fall of -5.63% and was moving within a range of $0.56-$0.62. Its current trading price is $0.570. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.01 and $0.65 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 313,584 shares, versus an average volume of 162,613 shares. Sanborn Resources, Ltd., a development stage company, focuses on the evaluation of opportunities in mining and minerals in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Universal Tech Corp. and changed its name to Sanborn Resources, Ltd. in March 2013. Sanborn Resources, Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Augme Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AUGT) added 14.29% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $41.46 million. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 693,743shares, as compared to average trading volume of 413,904shares.The share price after opening at $0.30, made a high of $0.32 and hovered above $0.30, while its recent trading price was $0.320. Augme Technologies, Inc. provides strategic services and mobile marketing technology to consumer and healthcare brands. The company offers mobile marketing, and advertising technology and services to brands, advertising agencies, media companies, and enterprise customers.



