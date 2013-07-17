OTC Market's Gainers and Laggards - ScripsAmerica, Inc., Affymax, Inc., Nuvilex Inc, North American Oil & Gas Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB:SCRC), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG)



ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB:SCRC) gained 19.04%, trading on 685,718 shares to end the trade at $0.619. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.54 to $0.65, bringing its market capitalization at about $34.91 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.11 and was moved to maximum level of $1.05. ScripsAmerica, Inc. engages in the distribution of pharmaceutical products in the United States. It delivers pharmaceutical products, including pain, arthritis, prenatal, urinary, and hormonal replacement drugs to a range of customers across the health care industry, including physician offices, retail pharmacies, long-term care sites, hospitals, and Government and home care agencies. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in New Castle, Delaware.



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) declined -0.74% to complete the trading session at $1.07 with a total volume of 363,960 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 2.96 million shares. It floated in a range of $1.05 to $1.08 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.28. Its market capitalization now moved to about $40.19 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.78 and above $27.74. Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) recorded a fall of -4.83% and was in a range of $0.14-$0.15 before closing at $0.138. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 2.39 million shares versus an average volume of 1.44 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.02 and $0.22 was the best price. Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, engages in the development and marketing of products for enhancing the health and well-being worldwide. The company?s products include Cinnechol, a natural supplement to help maintain normal cholesterol levels and to support normal cardiovascular function



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) added 7% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $64.33 million. The share price after opening at $1.03 made a high of $1.09 and hovered above $0.91 to end the day at $1.07. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 307,600 shares as compared to average trading volume of 10,387 shares. North American Oil & Gas Corp., formerly Calendar Dragon Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed to create a new calendaring tool that incorporates a range of features not offered by other providers, all in one lean online package.



