OTC: MARUY Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Marubeni Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Marubeni Corporation in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Marubeni Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



In November 2019, Marubeni Corporation reported a loss of 3.9 billion yen ($35.85 million) related to inappropriate recognition of loss from its U.S. agribusiness Gavilon's trade in Italy and Spain in the last business year. Then, on March 16, 2020, an article was published entitled "Exclusive: Flying blind – Marubeni's Gavilon ignored Brazilian red flags." The article reported, among other issues, that "Brazilian risk controllers at Gavilon do Brasil raised red flags as early as June 2016 about lax accounting that ultimately let the company book inaccurate estimates for freight costs, boosting its profits and masking losses"; "an Ernst & Young audit flagged to Gavilon do Brasil managers that its processes left room for fraud"; and that "it was only in 2019 when Gavilon adopted a new accounting methodology that major discrepancies were revealed between actual shipping costs and the freight costs recorded in Gavilon's books, leading to an internal investigation."



