OTC: NEXCF Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- NexTech AR Solutions Corp. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations.



Investors who purchased shares of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by NexTech AR Solutions Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canada based NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. On February 10, 2020, a report was published entitled "NexTech AR: Relentless Stock Promotion, Sketchy Related Party Transactions and a Vaporware Product—Price Target: $0," alleging, among other things, that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. had "virtually no credible business prospects and appears to be focused almost entirely on promoting its stock and insider self-dealing."



NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) declined from $2.54 per share on January 22, 2020, to as low as $0.88 per share on February 11, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.