OTC: NMHLY Investor Alert: Deadline on May 11, 2020 in Lawsuit Against NMC Health Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on May 11, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of NMC Health Plc (OTC: NMHLY).



Investors who purchased shares of NMC Health Plc (OTC: NMHLY) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 11, 2020. OTC: NMHLY stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of NMC Health Plc (OTC: NMHLY) common shares between March 13, 2016 and March 10, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 13, 2016 and March 10, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company lacked effective internal controls and risk management, that the Company engaged in undisclosed and extensive related party and de facto related party transactions, that NMC Health Plc's debts were significantly understated and obfuscated, that NMC Health Plc's cash-on-hand figures were overstated, that NMC Health Plc's principal shareholders were not accurately reporting or accounting their interests or stakes in the Company, that NMC Health Plc did not review or know their principal shareholders interests or stakes in the Company, that consequently, the Company was not enforcing its Relationship Agreement with the principal shareholders, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of NMC Health Plc (OTC: NMHLY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.