OTC: NMHLY Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by NMC Health Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by NMC Health Plc in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by NMC Health Plc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



London based NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. On December 17, 2019, a report was issued stating that there are "serious doubts about the company's financial statements, including its asset values, cash balance, reported profits, and reported debt levels."Shares of NMC Health Plc (OTC: NMHLY) declined from $37.85 per share in September 2019 to as low as $16.36 per share on January 8, 2020.



