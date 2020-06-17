OTC: NMHLY Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at NMC Health Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of NMC Health Plc.



Investors who are current long term investors in NMC Health Plc (OTC: NMHLY) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in OTC: NMHLY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against NMC Health Plc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: NMHLY stocks, concerns whether certain NMC Health directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company lacked effective internal controls and risk management, that the Company engaged in undisclosed and extensive related party and de facto related party transactions, that NMC Health Plc's debts were significantly understated and obfuscated, that NMC Health Plc's cash-on-hand figures were overstated, that NMC Health Plc's principal shareholders were not accurately reporting or accounting their interests or stakes in the Company, that NMC Health Plc did not review or know their principal shareholders interests or stakes in the Company, that consequently, the Company was not enforcing its Relationship Agreement with the principal shareholders, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



