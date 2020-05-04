OTC: PCLOF Investor Notice: Deadline on May 5, 2020 in Lawsuit Against PharmaCielo Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 5, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PCLOF).



Investors who purchased shares of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PCLOF) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: HHHHH.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PCLOF) common shares between June 21, 2019 and March 2, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 21, 2019 and March 2, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that PharmaCielo engaged in an undisclosed related party transactions with General Extract LLC, that PharmaCielo engaged in misleading transactions and loans with General Extract LLC and XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., that PharmaCielo's Research Technology and Processing Centre was never on-schedule and is delayed, that the Rionegro facility is located on a floodplain and contaminated with mold and pesticides from its previous tenants, that PharmaCielo's Cauca Department land has never been utilized by the Company and is idle, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PCLOF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



