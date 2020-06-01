OTC: PCLOF Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at PharmaCielo Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PCLOF) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PCLOF) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in OTC: PCLOF stocks follows a lawsuit filed against PharmaCielo Ltd. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: PCLOF stocks, concerns whether certain PharmaCielo directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that PharmaCielo engaged in an undisclosed related party transactions with General Extract LLC, that PharmaCielo engaged in misleading transactions and loans with General Extract LLC and XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., that PharmaCielo's Research Technology and Processing Centre was never on-schedule and is delayed, that the Rionegro facility is located on a floodplain and contaminated with mold and pesticides from its previous tenants, that PharmaCielo's Cauca Department land has never been utilized by the Company and is idle, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PCLOF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



