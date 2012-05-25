OTC Pharmaceuticals - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- OTC Pharmaceuticals - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the OTC Pharmaceuticals industry in each of the G8 (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and Japan) countries. The report includes easily comparable data on OTC Pharmaceuticals market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country. .



Includes a five-year forecast of the OTC Pharmaceuticals industry



Highlights



The G8 countries contributed $71,709.0 million in 2011 to the global OTC pharmaceuticals industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% between 2007 and 2011.



The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $82,266.7 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 2.8% over the 2011–16 period.



Among the G8 countries, the US holds the major share of the OTC pharmaceuticals industry. It accounted for a share of 39.5% in 2011.



Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the OTC pharmaceuticals industry, with market revenues of $28,309.4 million in 2011.



The US is expected to lead the OTC pharmaceuticals industry in the G8 nations with a value of $32,613.4 million in 2016.



Market Definition



The OTC pharmaceuticals market consists of the retail sale of traditional medicines, cough and cold preparations (tablets, mixtures, lozenges, topical remedies, inhalers), vitamins and minerals (multi-vitamins, single minerals, single vitamins, tonics, cod liver oil), indigestion preparations (tablets, powders, mixtures), analgesics (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Aspirinand other analgesics), and medicated skin products (anti-bacteria’s, acne treatments, anti-fungal, disinfectants and other), topical OTC medicines (anesthetic products, anti-itch products, antibiotic creams/gels), plasters & bandages (adhesive bandages/plasters, first aid tape, gauze pads/rolled gauze, liquid bandages and other tape or bandage), first aid kits and other (anti-smoking aids, rectal medications, eye/ear drops, sleeping aids, and motion sickness). The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



