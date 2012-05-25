OTC Pharmaceuticals: Global Industry Almanac - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- OTC Pharmaceuticals: Global Industry Almanac is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the OTC Pharmaceuticals industry. It includes detailed data on OTC Pharmaceuticals market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.



- Includes a five-year forecast of the OTC Pharmaceuticals industry



Highlights



The global OTC pharmaceuticals market grew by 3.6% in 2010 to reach a value of $127,378.9 million.



In 2015, the global OTC pharmaceuticals market is forecast to have a value of $153,081.4 million, an increase of 20.2% since 2010.



Cough and cold preparations is the largest segment of the global OTC pharmaceuticals market, accounting for 18% of the market's total value.



Europe accounts for 36.8% of the global OTC pharmaceuticals market value.



Johnson & Johnson is the leading player in the global OTC pharmaceuticals market, generating a 12.5% share of the market's value.



Market Definition



The OTC pharmaceuticals market consists of the retail sale of traditional medicines, cough and cold preparations (tablets, mixtures, lozenges, topical remedies, inhalers), vitamins and minerals (multi-vitamins, single minerals, single vitamins, tonics, cod liver oil), indigestion preparations (tablets, powders, mixtures), analgesics (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Aspirinand other analgesics), and medicated skin products (anti-bacteria’s, acne treatments, anti-fungal, disinfectants and other), topical OTC medicines (anesthetic products, anti-itch products, antibiotic creams/gels), plasters & bandages (adhesive bandages/plasters, first aid tape, gauze pads/rolled gauze, liquid bandages and other tape or bandage), first aid kits and other (anti-smoking aids, rectal medications, eye/ear drops, sleeping aids, and motion sickness). The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



