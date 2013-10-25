OTC Pharmaceuticals - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from MarketLine, "OTC Pharmaceuticals - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Introduction
The Emerging 5 OTC Pharmaceuticals industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five OTC pharmaceuticals market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key OTC pharmaceuticals players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
These countries contributed $26,323.4 million to the global OTC pharmaceuticals industry in 2012, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $38,522.5 million in 2017, with a CAGR of 7.9% over the 2012-17 period.
Within the OTC pharmaceuticals industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $15,615.7 million in 2012. This was followed by Brazil and Mexico with a value of $5,771.9 and $2,340.5 million, respectively.
China is expected to lead the OTC pharmaceuticals industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $21,948.0 million in 2017, followed by Brazil and India with expected values of $9,908.9 and $2,913.5 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the emerging five OTC pharmaceuticals market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the emerging five OTC pharmaceuticals market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five OTC pharmaceuticals market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the emerging five OTC pharmaceuticals market?
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