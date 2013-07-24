OTC Stocks in the Spotlight: Northumberland Resources Inc, Infinity Augmented Reality In, Infinity Energy Resources Inc., GRID PETROLEUM CORP

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR), Infinity Augmented Reality Inc (OTCMKTS:ALSO), Infinity Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY), GRID PETROLEUM CORP (OTCMKTS:GRPR)



Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR) opened the session at $0.28, remained amid the day range of $0.24 - $0.29, and recently traded at $0.255. The stock showed a negative performance of -8.93% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 352,285 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 698,281 shares. Northumberland Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in Mason, Thompson, Keyes, and Harrell leases. The company has 33 oil, gas, and SWD wells, with interests in 2,160 acres of leaseholds.



Infinity Augmented Reality Inc (OTCMKTS:ALSO) traded with volume of 78,300 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 115,214 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.20 - $0.73. The stock showed a positive movement of 3.75% and was recently trading at $5.56. The market capitalization of the stock remained 35.03 million. Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc. engages in the development of augmented reality software applications. Its augmented reality software digitally recognizes and overlays screen content through Internet Services, such as location recognition, facial recognition, voice recognition, phone and data communication, sound, and other services that are directly displayed to the end user.



Infinity Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) exchanged 48,091 shares and the average volume remained 18,374shares. The stock dropped -4.37% and was moving at $1.97. The beta of the stock remained 2.38 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.25. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 21.26 million. Infinity Energy Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural gas, condensate, and crude oil properties in the United States. It owns interests in the oil and gas concessions covering an area of approximately 1.4 million acres located offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.



GRID PETROLEUM CORP (OTCMKTS:GRPR) gained volume of 53.62 million shares, while the average volume remained 16.69 million shares. The stock advanced 11.11% and remained at $0.0010. The EPS of the stock remained -0.02. The one month trend of the stock was 400% and the three month trend remained positive 150 %. Grid Petroleum Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in North America. It holds a 100% interests in SE Jonah Prospect comprising 4 leases covering an area of approximately 3,744.57 acres located in the Greater Green River Basin, Wyoming; and a 50% working interest in a mineral lease on 4,000 acres in Kings and Fresno counties in California.



