OTC Stocks Touched 52 Week Low - CODESMART HOLDINGS (OTCBB:ITEN), TechPrecision Corp (OTCBB:TPCSE), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Two Rivers Water & Farming Co (OTCBB:TURV), GLOBALWISE INVESTMTS (OTCBB:GWIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CODESMART HOLDINGS (OTCBB:ITEN), TechPrecision Corp (OTCBB:TPCSE), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Two Rivers Water & Farming Co (OTCBB:TURV), GLOBALWISE INVESTMTS (OTCBB:GWIV)



CODESMART HOLDINGS (OTCBB:ITEN) decreased -11.32% and closed at $2.35 on a traded volume of 144,877.00 shares, in comparison to 74,429.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -48.69%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $35.96 million.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States.



Has ITEN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



TechPrecision Corp (OTCBB:TPCSE) plunged -37.72% and closed at $0.355on a traded volume of 686,806.00 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 72,904.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -52.59%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.35and $0.55. TechPrecision Corporation (TechPrecision), through its United States and Asian subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. (Ranor) and Wuxi Critical Mechanical Components, Co. Ltd. (WCMC), is a global manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal products, components and systems.



Has TPCSE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) dropped down -17.84% and closed at $0.433. So far in three months, the stock is down -47.83%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.41 and $1.07 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.53. Its introductory price for the day was $0.52, with the overall traded volume of 597,355.00 shares. Montalvo Spirits Inc., formerly Advanced Cloud Storage, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company develops, markets and distributes alcoholic beverages with initial offering being the Montalvo Tequila, primarily in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy TQLA After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Two Rivers Water & Farming Co (OTCBB:TURV), after opening its shares at the price of $0.87, dropped -6.98% to close at $0.800 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 25,111.00 shares, in comparison to 10,541.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.80 and $1.88 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.87. Its introductory price for the day was $0.87. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company, formerly Two Rivers Water Company acquires and develops high yield irrigated farmland and associated water rights and infrastructure in the watershed of the Huerfano and Cucharas Rivers in Southeastern Colorado.



Will TURV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GLOBALWISE INVESTMTS (OTCBB:GWIV), after opening its shares at the price of $0.09, dropped -10.00% to close at $0.0900 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 50,000.00 shares, in comparison to 15,185.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.09 and $0.09 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.09. Its introductory price for the day was $0.09. Globalwise Investments Inc. develops and markets enterprise content management (ECM) software. The company was formerly known as Intellinetics, Inc. and changed its name to Globalwise Investments Inc. in February 2012. Globalwise Investments Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.



Will GWIV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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