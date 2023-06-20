OTC: TLPFY Investor Alert: Deadline on June 20, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Teleperformance SE

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 20, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Teleperformance SE (OTC: TLPFY).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Teleperformance SE (OTC: TLPFY) common shares between July 29, 2020 and November 9, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 29, 2020 and November 9, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Teleperformance's growth in Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, which included content moderation services, had been achieved, in part, by requiring its content moderators to engage in inappropriate, traumatic, abusive, and potentially criminal activities, that certain Teleperformance social content moderators had been trained with materials which included illicit images of child sexual exploitation, that contraband images had been included in Teleperformance Daily Required Reading reports for its content moderation staff, that Teleperformance had failed to safeguard child sexual abuse material and had potentially violated strict rules governing the handling of such materials, including rules relating to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, that Teleperformance had failed to provide adequate training or emotional and psychological support to content moderators exposed to egregious materials, including those exposed to extreme graphic violence and sexual images, that Teleperformance had imposed unreasonable time and performance targets that compounded the occupational trauma suffered by its content moderators, and that Teleperformance had failed to implement or maintain the working conditions represented to investors, including by subjecting Teleperformance's content moderation workers to widespread occupational trauma without psychological support, and with paltry pay, punitive salary deductions, extensive surveillance, and aggressive union-busting tactics.



