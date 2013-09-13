"OTC Triptans in Pakistan" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "OTC Triptans in Pakistan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Whilst the prevalence of headaches is on an increase, the case of migraine or combination headaches is relatively lower in Pakistan. Furthermore, OTC triptans are usually not to be consumed for mild headaches. Even in cases of severe headaches most consumers are used to doubling their dosage to two tablets or using a fortified version of a painkiller such as Panadol Extra instead of Panadol. Hence OTC triptans continues to have a negligible market in Pakistan.
Euromonitor International's OTC Triptans in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the OTC Triptans market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- OTC Triptans in Germany
- OTC Triptans in Sweden
- OTC Triptans in Norway
- Consumer Health in Japan
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Germany
- OTC Triptans in Azerbaijan
- Calming and Sleeping in Japan
- OTC Triptans in Kazakhstan
- OTC Pharmaceuticals and Self-medication in Seven Emerging Markets - Expanded Access, Aging Populations and Increasing Obesity Levels to Drive Future Growth
- Consumer Health in Sweden