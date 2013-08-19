OTC Volume Actives on Trader's Radar - Real Estate Contacts in (OTCBB:REAC), Cord Blood America Inc. (OTCBB:CBAI), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), Neah Power Systems Inc (OTCBB:NPWZ), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Real Estate Contacts In (OTCBB:REAC), Cord Blood America Inc. (OTCBB:CBAI), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), Neah Power Systems Inc (OTCBB:NPWZ), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC)



Real Estate Contacts In (OTCBB:REAC) decreased -17.65% and closed at $0.0014 on a traded volume of 47.57 million shares, in comparison to 5.77 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -96.5%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $644,167.00 and its total outstanding shares are 460.12 million. Real Estate Contacts, Inc. is engaged in the ownership and operation of a real estate advertising Website that provides an online real estate advertising, marketing and real estate video television company that offers real estate professionals the opportunity to reach consumers interested in buying or selling property in their respective geographic area.



Has REAC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cord Blood America Inc. (OTCBB:CBAI) soared 9.52% and closed at $0.0023 on a traded volume of 18.98million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 11.97 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -34.29%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.0021and $0.0023. Cord Blood America, Inc. (CBAI) is a holding company. CBAI is primarily an umbilical cord blood stem cell preserva.



For How Long CBAI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM) dropped down -6.06% and closed at $0.0031. So far in three months, the stock is down -51.56%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0042 and $0.0042 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0034. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0032, with the overall traded volume of 13.12 million shares. Primco Management Inc. operates as an integrated multi-media entertainment and real estate development company primarily in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy PMCM After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Neah Power Systems Inc (OTCBB:NPWZ), after opening its shares at the price of $0.004, dropped -12.50% to close at $0.0035 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 11.29million shares, in comparison to 1.11 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.031 and $0.021 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.004. Its introductory price for the day was $0.004. Neah Power Systems, Inc. is a United States-based Company, which develops power solutions for portable electronic devices including notebook PCs, military radios and other power-hungry computer, entertainment, and communications products



Will NPWZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC) after opening its shares at the price of $0.07, dropped -1.14% to close at $0.0692 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 6.47million shares, in comparison to 7.67 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $6.47 and $7.67 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.07. Its introductory price for the day was $0.07. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine.



Will ACTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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