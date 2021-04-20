OTC:AEXAY Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Atos SE

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Atos SE is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Atos SE (OTC: AEXAY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Atos SE regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



France based Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. On April 1, 2021, Atos SE issued a press release revealing that its auditors issued a "qualified opinion . . . as to two US legal entities representing 11% of 2020 consolidated revenue that require additional diligences." Specifically, the auditors identified "internal weaknesses over financial reporting process and revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 leading to several accounting errors, as well as risk of override of controls in this respect." The Company stated that it had hired external firms to conduct an investigation and that, due to those procedures, the auditors had not been able to obtain sufficient evidence that the Company's financial statements were free of material misstatements within the necessary timeframe.



