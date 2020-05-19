OTC:BKHYY Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Bank Hapoalim B.M.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Bank Hapoalim B.M. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Bank Hapoalim B.M. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Israel based Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. On March 7, 2019, Bank Hapoalim B.M. issued a press release announcing that the bank was increasing its provision "in relation to the exposure stemming from the investigations of the U.S. authorities, by approximately USD 246 million" for an aggregate total provision of $611 million. Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTC: BKHYY) declined from $3.77 per share on March 6, 2020, to as low as $21.73 per share on March 23, 2020.



