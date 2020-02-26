OTC:BOALY Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Boral Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- An investigation was announced over possible violations of securities laws by Boral Limited in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Boral Limited (OTC: BOALY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Boral Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



North Sydney, Australia based Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. On December 5, 2019, Boral Limited disclosed that it identified financial irregularities in its North American window business, involving the misreporting of inventory levels and raw material and labour cost at the window plants, and was conducting an internal investigation into the matter.



On February 9, 2020, Boral Limited revealed that its investigation had found inflated earnings at its North American window-making business and announced that the Company had fired the division's vice president of finance and financial controller.



