OTC:CPXGF Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing at Cineplex Inc.

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Cineplex Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Toronto, Canada based Cineplex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally.



Cineplex Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.66 billion in 2019 to $418.26 million in 2020, and that its Net Income of $28.91 million in 2019 turned into a Net Loss of $628.94 million in 2020.



In December 2019, Cineworld executed a C$2.8 billion contract to acquire Cineplex.



Then, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the stock dropped to about $10 per share.



In the summer of 2020, Cineworld terminated its acquisition agreement after it "became aware of breaches."



Cineplex then sued Cineworld for breach of contract.



Recently, an Ontario court found Cineworld repudiated its transaction, resulting in a damage award of C$1.24 billion.



Analyst Owen Shirley said Cineworld's equity is likely to become a "volatile option on the outcome of this trial for the foreseeable future."



