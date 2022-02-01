OTC:CPXGF Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Cineplex Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2022 -- Cineplex Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTC: CPXGF), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Cineplex Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Toronto, Canada based Cineplex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally.



In December 2019, Cineworld executed a C$2.8 billion contract to acquire Cineplex.



Then, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the stock dropped to about $10 per share.



In the summer of 2020, Cineworld terminated its acquisition agreement after it "became aware of breaches."



Cineplex then sued Cineworld for breach of contract.



Recently, an Ontario court found Cineworld repudiated its transaction, resulting in a damage award of C$1.24 billion.



Analyst Owen Shirley said Cineworld's equity is likely to become a "volatile option on the outcome of this trial for the foreseeable future."



