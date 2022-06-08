OTC:CTGO Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Contango Ore, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2022 -- Certain directors of Contango Ore, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC: CTGO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Contango Ore directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Houston, TX based Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States.



Contango Ore, Inc. reported that its Net Loss of $9.24 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2020 turned into a Net Income of $23.86 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2021.



Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC: CTGO) declined from $33.00 per share on November 22, 2021, to $21.44 per share on May 19, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC: CTGO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.