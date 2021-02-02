OTC:CVIAQ Shareholder Notice: Deadline on February 8, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Covia Holdings Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 8, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Covia Holdings Corporation (OTC: CVIAQ).



Deadline: February 8, 2021. OTC: CVIAQ stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Covia Holdings Corporation (OTC: CVIAQ) that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Covia's proprietary "value-added" proppants were not necessarily more effective than ordinary sand, that Covia's revenues, which were dependent on its proprietary "value-added" proppants, was based on misrepresentations, that when Covia insiders raised this issue, defendants did not take meaningful steps to rectify the issue, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Covia Holdings Corporation (OTC: CVIAQ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



