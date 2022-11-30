OTC:EVOL Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Symbolic Logic, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (OTC: EVOL) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Symbolic Logic, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (OTC: EVOL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Symbolic Logic, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Englewood, CO based Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behavior of dynamic systems.



Shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (OTC: EVOL) declined from $5.63 per share on March 18, 2021, to as low as $0.84 per share on April 28, 2022.



