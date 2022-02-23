OTC:INSD Investor Notice: Deadline on February 28, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Instadose Pharma Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 28, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD).



Investors who purchased shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 28, 2022. OTC: INSD stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) common shares between December 8, 2020 and November 24, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 8, 2020 and November 24, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the Business Combination and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada, that Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company, that the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



