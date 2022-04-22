OTC:INSD Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Instadose Pharma Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in OTC: INSD stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Instadose Pharma Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: INSD stocks, concerns whether certain Instadose Pharma directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virgina the plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the Business Combination and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada, that Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company, that the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) have certain options



