OTC:INSD Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Instadose Pharma Corp.

An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Instadose Pharma Corp. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) concerning whether a series of statements by Instadose Pharma Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chesapeake, VA based Instadose Pharma Corp. does not have significant operations.



Shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) declined from $60.00 per share on November 8, 2021, to $23.00 per share on November 23, 2021.



Then on November 23, 2021, the Securities and Exchange announced a temporary suspension in trading the stock. The SEC stated, "The public interest and the protection of investors require a suspension in the trading of the securities of Instadose Pharma Corp. ("Instadose Pharma") (CIK No. 0001697587), a Nevada corporation whose principal place of business is listed as Chesapeake, Virginia, because of questions and concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about Instadose Pharma in the marketplace, including: (1) significant increases in the stock price and share volume unsupported by the company's assets and financial information; (2) trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person of Instadose Pharma; and (3) the operations of Instadose Pharma's Canadian affiliate. As of November 19, 2021, the common stock of Instadose Pharma was quoted and traded on OTC Link whose parent company is OTC Markets Group Inc., under the symbol INSD, had seven market makers, and was eligible for the "piggyback" exception of Rule 15c2-11(f)(3) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act")."



