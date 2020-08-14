OTC:ITHUF Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in OTC: ITHUF stocks follows a lawsuit filed against iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: ITHUF stocks, concerns whether certain iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and omitted materially adverse facts, about the Company's ability to pay its interest obligations under various debenture agreements, and that as a result of defendants' alleged false and misleading statements, the Company's stock traded at artificially inflated prices between May 14, 2018 and April 6, 2020.



