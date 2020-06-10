OTC:ITHUF Shareholder Notice: Deadline on June 15, 2020 in Lawsuit Against iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 15, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ITHUF).



Investors who purchased shares of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ITHUF) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 15, 2020. OTC: ITHUF stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ITHUF) common shares between May 14, 2018 and April 6, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 14, 2018 and April 6, 2020, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and omitted materially adverse facts, about the Company's ability to pay its interest obligations under various debenture agreements, and that as a result of defendants' alleged false and misleading statements, the Company's stock traded at artificially inflated prices between May 14, 2018 and April 6, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ITHUF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



